Rev. Arthur Ray Clark
Funeral service for Rev. Arthur Ray Clark, 69, of Van Vleck formerly of Magnolia Community, Brazoria, Texas will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 27, 2019 at First United Methodist Church of Sweeny, 207 E 1st Street, Sweeny, Texas 77480 where Bishop Tim Higgins, III will be the eulogist. Burial will follow at Paradise Cemetery in Brazoria, Texas.
Visitation will also be on Saturday, July 27, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until Service time at the church.
Rev. Arthur Ray Clark affectionally known as “Ba Ba” was born December 5, 1949 in Brazoria, Texas to Richard Clark and Lena (Alexander) Clark and passed away on Friday, July 19, 2019 surrounded by his family. He attended School at G. W. Carver and completed his general studies at Sweeny High School. He accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and Lord at an early age at Magnolia Baptist Church. He served in many “servant capacities”. Under the leadership of Rev. Edmond Baker he was ordained as Deacon and Minister.
He was a loving and cherished husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, cousin and friend. He was preceded in death by his first wife, Erma Clark; son, Arthur Ray Clark Jr.; two brothers, Richard Jr and Jack Clark; one sister, Leona.
Arthur is survived by his wife, Doreatha (Rita) Clark of Van Vleck; one daughter, Selena Clark of Sweeny; one granddaughter, Raylean; one brother, Tommy Ray Clark; three sisters, Joyce Jones, Marie Edwards and Clara Bowers; one daughter-in-law, Laura; and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends; others by informal adoption.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under the direction of E. Viola & Son Funeral Home, 205 N Broad Street, West Columbia, Texas 77486 (979) 345-3433.
Online condolences may be left for the family of Rev. Arthur Ray Clark by signing the guest book at www.violafh.com
