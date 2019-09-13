Maria Elia Olvera Garza
Maria Elia Olvera Garza, 75, of Freeport TX passed away on Saturday, September 7, 2019. She was born May 17, 1944 in Vera Cruz, Mexico to parents, Ysidra Barrios and Facundo Olvera.
Elia’s dear mother passed at an early age and her father later found the love of his life, Clemencia Garcia. This union gave an extended family of brothers and sisters whom Elia loved dearly. Adrian, Arthur, Facundo, Alzirda, Andren, Etelvina, Danny, Christina, Juanita, Irma, Flouberto, Lionel, Estela, Flora, Roy and Roberto.
Elia met the love of her life, Daniel, in the fields where both their families worked. They soon married and sons, Daniel Jr. and David were born. She loved her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren unconditionally. Elia worked 40 years for ARA Services, where she developed many lifelong friendships. Elia enjoyed time with family, working in her garden and volunteering for school and church events, where she gained many more lifelong friends. She was always happy to make a new friend.
Visitation and Rosary will be held on Friday, September 13, 2019 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church in Freeport, TX. Memorial services in her honor will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Star Of The Sea Church in Freeport. Procession and burial to follow at Restwood Memorial Park in Lake Jackson, TX.
Pallbearers will be Marco Koole, Wes Tidwell, Jody Cammack Mike Henley, Chris Cunningham and Mauricio Ramos. Honorary pallbearers are Brandon Garza and Mike Stokes.
Elia was preceded in death by her husband, Daniel Garza.
She was a blessed grandmother of five and great-grandmother of two. She loved her extended family of in-laws, uncles, aunts, siblings, and cousins dearly. She loved helping those in need. Her compassion and love for others was a living example of God’s love. She will be dearly missed by many but she will be joining all our angels in heaven.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations in memory of Maria Garza can be made to Texas Gulf Bank, account# 5001454768, routing# 113115484.
