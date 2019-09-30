William Spencer Hosford
“Bill”
William Spencer Hosford (Bill) died peacefully at home on September 12th, 2019 at the age of 97. Bill and his wife, Georgette, were long-time residents of Columbia Lakes in West Columbia, Texas.
Bill was born in Northampton, Massachusetts on October 31, 1921 to Nellie Louise White and Charles Amos Hosford. Bill was the youngest of four children and was predeceased by siblings, Eleanor Louise, Ralph Norville, and Mary Pierce.
Bill attended Amherst College from 1939 – 1942 then took a leave to serve in the United States Army Airforce. After training in a P47 in Dover, Delaware, the Army Air Force sent him to Algeria to fly a P51. He flew bomber escorts into Germany. He was shot up, but escaped personal injury.
When the war ended he returned to Amherst College to finish his education. There, he met the love of his life, Georgette Lavoie, who was the librarian there at the time. They married in 1948.
After working in Massachusetts for several years, Bill joined his former wingman, George A. Mosites, in business in Fort Worth, Texas and they founded the G.A. Mosites Company. He and Georgette enjoyed evenings at the Skyliner Club with his former Airforce buddies. He started a branch of the business in Houston and after a few years, they moved the business to Alvin, Texas where Bill became involved in community affairs. He served as the post director of the Alvin Chamber of Commerce and the Mid-Management Advisory Committee for Alvin Community College and was a very active United Way volunteer. At this point, Bill had become President of G.A, Mosites Company and in 1981 he was elected to the Board of Directors of the Alvin National Bank.
While Bill worked in Alvin and served that community, he and Georgette established a home in Galveston where they were active members of Grace Episcopal Church. He often made that commute in his Grummund American Tiger aircraft. He and Georgette adopted their son, Spencer Amos Hosford, who died tragically at the age of 21 in 1980.
Bill and Georgette moved to Columbia Lakes in 1978 where they enjoyed many years of playing golf, volunteering, and traveling. He was a hospice chaplain for 12 years and in 1991 he was awarded the Outstanding Hospice Volunteer from the Visiting Nurses Association of Brazoria County.
He is survived by his nephews and nieces, Christian Spencer Hosford of New Hampshire, Charles David Hosford of Vermont, Sylvia Wentworth of Dallas, TX, Wesley Wentworth of Seoul Korea, Stephen Wentworth of Amory, MS, Rebecca Taylor Hellmold of Duxbury, MA, Debra Taylor Hellmold of Framingham, MA, and Cynthia Taylor Trenti of Dro, Italy, along with many grand nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, October 5, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia, TX. The family will be receiving friends from 9:30 a.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to St. Mary’s Memorial Fund, PO Box 786 West Columbia, Texas 77486.
Services are under the directions of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.