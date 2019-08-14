Thomas Leon McDonald Jr.
Tom passed August 11, 2019 just past his 60th birthday. A troubled life finally at peace.
He is survived by his mother, JoAnn McDonald of San Antonio; brother and sister-in-law, Kathy and Craig McDonald of Angleton; niece, Hannah McDonald of Richwood; and his beloved cat, Mibby.
When a stray kitten crosses your path, pick it up and nurture it. It would make Tom smile.
