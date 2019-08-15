Charles Diuntae Randall
Funeral services for Charles Diuntae Randall 36, of Rosharon will be held on Saturday, August 17, 2019 , at 1:00 p.m at Bible Way Outreach Ministries 201 E. Miller St. in Angleton, Texas; were Rev. Alonzo Brown wil be the officiating. Interment will follow services at Knights & Daughters Cemetery in Rosharon, Texas. Visitation wil be on Friday, August 16, 2019 from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Chapel in Angleton, Texas 77515.
Charles Diuntae Randall (Tae) was born February 5, 1983 to Charles and Brenda Randall of Rosharon, Texas. He received his formal education from Angleton Independent School District in Angleton, Texas. He later went on to receive his CDL license and Apprentice Electrician license from Alvin Community College in Alvin, Texas. But his true passion was his kids and helping his love ones and family members.
Charles Diuntae Randall (Tae) is proceeded in death by older brother, Adrian Randall, heavenly brother, Edward Hall; maternal grandparents: Allie and Savannah Keys; paternal grandparents: Charles and Katherine Randall .
He leaves to cherish his precious memories: loving parents: Charles and Brenda Randall; special friend Valerie Lorraine Saldivar; wonderful kids: Cionna Aliza Randall, Zadrian Malik Randall and Zaniya Nicole Randall; caring sister: Latoya Randall; brothers: Kevin Randall (Carol) TaNorris Randall (Tanya), DeMorris Randall (Domeka Lee) and a host of uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas (979) 849-6379; gardnerfuneralhome.net
