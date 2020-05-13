Edward Leo Wleczyk
October 10, 1934 –
April 29, 2020
Edward Leo Wleczyk, Sr., 85, of San Antonio, Texas passed peacefully on April 29, 2020. Eddy was born to Leo Wleczyk, Sr. and Josephine Petrosky on October 10, 1934 in Needville-Rosenberg, Texas. Eddy married Mary Bambrick in Placentia Newfoundland, Canada on May 24, 1955.
After graduating from High School in Freeport, Texas; he enlisted in the Army. Eddy was stationed at Pepperrell Air Force Base in St. John’s Newfoundland, Canada. He often talked about his fond memories while stationed there. He was so proud to serve his country. When Eddy returned to Texas, he opened “Eddy’s Shoes.” He was an avid supporter of the Lake Jackson, Texas community. His kind and caring attitude showed in the many heartfelt responses received. After years in the shoe business; Eddy ventured into the shrimping industry where he opened “Capt’n Edd’s” Bay Shrimp Company until retirement. He always enjoyed the outdoors. Hunting and fishing were his passions. He loved to cook, and from his hunting came his passion for sausage making. It was an annual family affair. This legacy continues today.
He is survived by daughter, Carleen (Timothy) Brenner; son, Edward Wleczyk, Jr.; daughter, Elaine (Larry) Sain; daughter, Eileen Casteel; sister, Shirley Rentrop; brother, Monsignor Leo Wleczyk, Jr. He is also survived by seven grandchildren, Jason Easterling, of Flower Mound,Texas, Ashlee Easterling, of San Antonio,Texas, Christina Sain and Amy Huber, of Houston, Texas, TJ Music, Zachery Music, and Justin Music, of Lake Jackson, Texas; 13 great-grandchildren; three great-great grandchildren; two nieces; and one nephew.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Mary; sister, Eleanor Henderson; and grandson, Larry Sain.
A special Thank you to the kind and caring staff at Brookdale Hamilton-Wolfe and Brookdale Hospice of San Antonio, Texas.
Given the present circumstances, the family has decided to celebrate his life at a later date. A private graveside service was held on May 5, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with his brother; Monsignor Leo Wleczyk, Jr.; officiating.
Donations in Eddy’s name can be made to your favorite charity or food bank.
