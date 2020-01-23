Wayne Alexander Shaw
July 26, 1938 –
January 20, 2020
Wayne Alexander Shaw, 81, of Lake Jackson, Texas passed away on January 20, 2020.
Wayne was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 26, 1938 to Annie and Wayne D. Shaw. He graduated from Roy Miller High School in 1957 then attended Southwest Texas State University in San Marcos majoring in Business before serving in the U.S. Coast Guard. Wayne moved to the Brazosport Area in the early 70’s when he bought Champions Beer Distributorship.
Upon his arrival he became very active in the Brazosport community. He is past president of the Brazosport Rotary Club where he had 21 years perfect attendance. During his tenure as President he started the car raffle which continues today. He was responsible for obtaining the mock-up of the original shuttle which was used in NASA’s wind tunnel for testing. This shuttle now hangs in the lobby of the Brazosport Planetarium. As Rotary President, he wrote the first check that started the construction of the Planetarium. The Brazosport Rotary Club honored him in 1984 by presenting him with the “Paul Harris Fellow“ Award, the highest honor that can be bestowed on a Rotarian. He also received the Rotarian of the Month Award 10 times. He pretty much served in every capacity in Rotary including the District Governor’s Nominating Committee, District Conference Committee, District Director of Club Services and District Director of Vocational Services.
Wayne also served on the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors for 8 years and on the Executive Committee for 3 years as Vice President, Commercial Division. He received the membership award as Chief harpooner (obtaining the most new members) for several consecutive years. He was also Chairman of the Annual Banquet for 15 years and Honored as Outstanding Man of the Year in 1997 by the Brazosport Chamber.
Wayne was the Founder and Owner of Eagle Communications Group, Inc. for over 10 years.
Wayne was also Honored by the 67th Legislature/Texas Education Agency for his contributions to “Free Enterprise Education” by developing and presenting motivational programs to over 12,000 area high school students. He was also responsible for approximately 150 similar programs presented throughout the State as well as one developed for Victor Kiam, CEO of Remington and previous owner of the New England Patriots. A few of the speakers which he recruited for the Free Enterprise Program were Mary Kay Ash, Mary Kay Cosmetics; Terry Bradshaw, NFL; Paul Orrefice, Chairman, Dow Chemical; Phil Driskill, Musician; Bill Monroe, Meet the Press and Victor Kiam.
Some of his other activities included being appointed to the Texas Film Commission Advisory Council by Governor Clements. He was the Brazoria County Air Show General Coordinator, 1985 and 1986. He served on the Board of Trustees, for the Brazosport Nature Center & Planetarium. He served on Associated Builders & Contractors Texas Gulf Coast Chapter Apprenticeship Committee, Education Committee, and Vice Chairman in 1984 and Chairman Elect in 1985. He was also a past member of The Dow Chemical Company’s “Citizen Advisory Panel”.
He is also Founder of Brazoria County Day in Austin, “The World’s Largest Shrimp Cocktail,” an event organized to call attention to Brazoria County and show support for our Representatives and Senators. This event, held every two years while the Texas Legislators are in session, is the most attended County event held in Austin. He is the only one to have attended every event since it’s inception.
He is founder and presiding officer for over 20 years, of the Brazosport Business Roundtable which is a group of local industry site managers, Business Owners and County and City elected officials that meet weekly.
He is survived by his wife, the love of his life and best friend, Sandra, of 37 years; four sons, Brad, wife Robyne, Blake, wife Jennifer, Jason, wife Jennefer and Michael, wife, Wendy; grandchildren, Dylan Shaw, Tori Shaw, Connor Shaw, Katelyn Shaw, Britney Rogers, Ian Shaw, Emma Rasmussen and Shaw Rasmussen.
Funeral services will be Friday, January 24th at Dignity Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 2:00 p.m.-4:00 p.m. and the service will be 4:00 p.m. -5:00 p.m. with a private family burial to follow.
Pallbearers will be Larry Stanley, Butch Murrell, Walter DeVille, David Terry, Scott Ross and Bobby Ballard.
Honorary pallbearers will be the members of the Brazosport Business Roundtable, Friends from Whataburger and Donna, Edith and Kristy from the Brazosport Chamber.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the Brazosport Area Chamber of Commerce 300 Abner Jackson Parkway, Lake Jackson or to the Houston Sheltie Sanctuary, P. O. Box 840235, Houston, Texas 77284-0235.
