Melody Butler Kaminski
Melody Butler Kaminski, 59, went to be with the Lord on Monday, September 9, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Hospital with her family and friends by her side.
Melody was born on August 17, 1960 in Peoria, Illinois, to Mary Sides Tyre and Michael Schultz. Melody graduated as a National Honor Society member from Lacon, Illinois. She worked as a secretary for Durant Lawyer office for several years.
She is survived by husband, Mike Kaminski, of Jones Creek; daughter, Summer Butler Salas; step son, Michael Kaminski; step mother, Gerry Schultz; brothers, Marty Schultz and James Sides; sister, Michelle Pruett, all of Lake Jackson; step brother, Mike Schultz, Little Elm, TX; granddaughters, Sierra Cordova, Tessa Butler, Jaylynn Salas; and numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, family, friends and loved ones.
Melody was preceded in death by son, Joshua Butler; mother, Mary Tyre; father, Michael Schultz; step father, Pete Tyre; who were waiting for her with open arms.
Memorial service will be Friday, September 13, 2019, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Freedom House Church, 800 N Ave F, Freeport, TX.
Those who desire may make memorial donations in memory of Melody Butler Kaminski to TDECU checking account #00021584222, routing #313185515.
