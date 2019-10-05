Kathy Peters
Kathy Peters, age 70 of Manvel, Texas passed away Wednesday, October 2, 2019 at her residence. Kathy was born on September 11, 1949 in Bay City, Texas and was a lifetime resident of Manvel. She worked for many years at Alvin Community College and was a member of the Manvel Bible Chapel.
Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Marjorie Peters; brother, Dale Peters; sister, Emily Peters Stone; brother-in-law, Gay R. Stone Jr.
Kathy is survived by her sister-in-law, Norma Jean Peters; nephews, Norman Peters (Cindy), Lyles Stone (Amber), Clayton Stone (Judy); nieces, Gayleigh Grisham (Steve), Dayl Lee Powers (Tom), Lenaigh Stone; and numerous other relatives and friends.
Serving as Pallbearers will be Norman Peters, Lyles Stone, Clayton Stone, Ian Hamilton, Leonard Booth, Kenny Hargrove.
Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Friday, October 4, 2019 at Manvel Bible Chapel. A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Manvel Bible Chapel with interment to follow in the Manvel Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to the diabetes charity of choice.
Arrangements under the direction of the Scott Family, 1421 East Hwy 6, Alvin, Texas 77511. (281) 585-1000, www.scottfuneral home.net
