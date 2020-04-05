Sherry E. David
February 20, 1955 –
March 26, 2020
Sherry Ellen David (Clowers) of Lake Jackson, passed away Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the age of 65.
Sherry was born in Kingsville, Texas on February 20, 1955 to parents John Neil Clowers, Sr. and Betty Frances Clowers.
She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Wendy Gail Cobb.
Sherry is survived by her husband, Mark Stoltenberg, of Lake Jackson; brother, John Neil Clowers Jr., of Tampa, Florida; son, Ryan David and wife, Katy, of San Antonio; grandchildren, Claudia and Thomas David, of San Antonio; as well as many nieces, great-nieces, great-nephews and friends.
Sherry worked as a librarian with the Brazoria County Library System for over 20 years before retiring. Sherry had an eclectic personality and an infectious sense of humor. She enjoyed camping, the beach and traveling. Her greatest joy, however, was spending time with her grandchildren, Claudia and Thomas.
Sherry’s life and spirit will be celebrated with a memorial service to be planned for a later date.
