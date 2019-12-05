Janice Mae Armand
February 23, 1938 –
December 3, 2019
Janice Mae Armand was born on February 23, 1938 in Winter, Wisconsin to John and Edna Hess, and passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, in Angleton, Texas, at the age of 81.
Upon meeting the love of her life, Don, the two married, joined the Peace Corps, and served overseas in the Northern Mariana Islands where the couple worked, and had their two children. Jan was a life-long educator, finishing her career teaching fourth grade at Jane Long Elementary in Freeport, Texas.
The most important thing in Jan’s life was her faith in her Savior, Jesus Christ. Her passion for sharing the Good News led her to China in the late 1980’s to take Bibles to believers, and more recently, to Africa in 2011 to preach the gospel at the age of 73.
She always had encouraging words to share, and her radiant smile and infectious laugh will be greatly missed.
Jan is survived by her son, John Armand and wife Karen of Hutto, Texas; daughter, Jeanine Fowler and husband Blake of West Columbia, Texas; brother, Hank Hess and wife Mary Kay of Oregon; brother, Dave Hess and wife Lois of Wisconsin; sister, Mary Jane Luty and husband Ken of Wisconsin; brother, Jerry Hess and wife Judy of Indiana; and grandchildren, Aaron Menard, Nicole Albrecht, Nathan Armand, Bradley Dickey, and Shelby Dickey; as well as many other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband of nearly 47 years, Donald Jude Armand; parents, John and Edna Hess; sister, Rita Beres and husband Nick; sister, Lee Kramer and husband Harry; brother, Daniel Hess; and granddaughter, Nicole Armand.
A Memorial Service will be held at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton on Friday, December 6 at 2:00 p.m.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
