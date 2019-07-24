Frances Dodson Anderson
Frances Dodson Anderson, 94, formerly of Sweeny passed away July 21, 2019. She was born October 22, 1924 in Galveston, TX to the late Harry Arthur Willis and Hattie Stump Willis.
She was preceded in death by her first husband, Carl Elton Dodson; and her second husband, A. M. Anderson; as well as two sons, Carl Elton Dodson Jr. and Jack Arthur Dodson.
Survivors include her son, Brian Dodson; grandchildren, Terry Dodson, Randy Dodson, Cary Dodson, David Dodson, Michael Dodson, Kimberly Dodson and Mary Frances Dodson; and by nine great grandchildren.
Visitation will begin at 9:00 a.m., Saturday, July 27, 2019 at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church in West Columbia. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. with Rev. Sharron Cox officiating. Interment will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park in Van Vleck.
Her grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
