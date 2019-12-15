Jessie Aaron Scott Jr
July 13, 1946 –
December 8, 2019
Jessie Aaron Scott Jr., 73, of Angleton TX, passed away at Houston Methodist Hospital, surrounded by his family, on Sunday, December 8, 2019. Jessie was born on July 13, 1946 in Shreveport, Louisiana to the late Jessie “Jack” and Mercille Scott.
Jessie began his career at age 18 learning to weld at AMF Beaird, Shreveport, Louisiana. At 21, he and his family moved to Angleton, where he began his 25 years of service with Dow Chemical in Freeport. The last 25 years brought him great joy in working with his sons, moving from Gas-Path Technology to Trinity Turbine Technology.
He coached Little League, TX Teenage League, and Babe Ruth Leagues over 20 years, leaving lasting impressions on his players and many times coming in first place.
In 1983, Jessie became a charter member of Northway Baptist Church in Angleton, leaving Second Baptist Church to diligently dedicate himself to the new mission. He was ordained a deacon on November 2, 1986, and faithfully served his Lord for over 30 years in that capacity. He had a particular love for all his pastors. Everything that he did stemmed from his deep faith in Jesus Christ and love for others.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Sr. and Mercille Scott; brothers, Donald Gene, Rodney Lynn, Duxie William; sister, Patricia Ann Simpson; brother-in-law, Bobby Garrett; and grandson, Jacob Dugger.
He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Carolea; sons, Jessie Aaron “Scotty” III, William Gene “Sonny” (Kim), and Phillip (Melanie); grandchildren, Makayla, Timothy, Lauren, Trenton, Creed, Jessica, and Carter Scott, Hanna Clegg; great-granddaughters, Huntley Scott and Yvonn Scott.
Also left to cherish his memory are brothers, Henry (Pala), Shelby (Debbie), Roger (Kathy), and sisters, Laura “Jackie” Garrett and Rita Fatheree (Mark).
Funeral services will be held Sunday, December 15, 2019 at 2 pm at Northway Baptist Church, 1421 Buchta Road, Angleton, Texas. A celebration of Jessie’s life will be held in the Family Life Center immediately following the funeral service. A meal will be provided and all are welcome.
Honorary Pallbearers included with the living eight grandchildren are Donald Gene, Rodney Lynn, and Duxie William Scott, Patricia Ann Simpson, Bobby Garrett, Gary Lytle, Gary Cunningham, Joe Hale and D.O. Foster.
The family wishes to thank the extended family members, friends, pastors of Northway and medical professionals, especially Dr. Robert Hust, Nancy Conger, RN, Dr. Michael Campbell, Dr. Scott Lloyd, Dr. Duchini, Nanci Witt, RN, paracentesis lab and Fondren 11 of Houston Methodist Hospital for their loving care and concern in helping extend the life of Jessie Scott.
In lieu of usual remembrances, donations can be made to the Northway Baptist Church Sanctuary Renovation Fund in Angleton, Texas.
Arrangements made by Palms Funeral Home.
