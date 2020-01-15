Hazel L. Wallace
February 12, 1950 –
December 28, 2019
Hazel L. Wallace of Angleton, Texas joined the love of her life on December 28,2019 at the age of 69. Hazel was born to Kenneth and Louise Spaith on February 12, 1950 in Palestine, Texas.
She married the love of her life on September 28th, 1968. David and Hazel enjoyed hunting and fishing together but enjoyed spending time with family the most. The both shared their passion for hunting and fish with their son Michael Wallace once he was old enough.
Hazel worked at numerous schools and she really enjoyed working with all of the special ed children. She eventually went to work for TDCJ where she worked her way up from the mail room and retiring as a senior purchasing agent.
After she retired, she enjoyed picking up her grandchildren up from school each day and treating them to a drink and treats. She really enjoyed spoiling her grandkids.
Hazel was preceded in death by her husband of 49.5 years David “Pops” Wallace, her parents Kenneth and Louise Spaith and her little sister Tina Marie Spaith.
She is survived by her son Michael David Wallace and wife Randi Wallace of Lake Jackson, Texas, her granddaughter Bethany Wallace ( Colton Ivy), grandson Jacoby Wallace of Lake Jackson, step grandsons Cody and Warren Booth of Lake Jackson, step granddaughter Shelbi Booth of Lake Jackson, her precious great grandson Tucker “ Tooter” McCullers of Angleton, her brother Kenneth “ Bubba” ( Linda) Spaith of Palestine, Texas, nephew Bradley Spaith of Palestine, Texas, her grandnieces Abigale and Addison Spaith of Palestine, Texas and grandnephew Anderson Spaith of Palestine, Texas.
The Celebration of Hazel’s life will be held at Palm’s Funeral Home in Angleton, Texas on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 10:00am.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
