Eva Sue Castleberry
On September 4, 2019, God called home another Angel. Eva Sue Castleberry, 68, of Old Ocean, Texas, passed away peacefully in her home.
In 1984 my mom married the love of her life, Mr. Kelly Gene Castleberry of Old Ocean, Texas. God truly sent my mom an angel who was beside her though thick and thin and until the end for 35 years. Between the two of them, they had five children, Tish Christian of Old Ocean, Stacy Regian of Peshtigo, WI, K.C. Castleberry of Marshall, AR, Jason Castleberry of San Francisco, CA, and Kari Castleberry of Cabot, AR.
Mom loved all of her children dearly but when it came to her grandchildren and her great-grandchildren, they held an extra special place in her heart. I think it might have had to do with the idea of loving and spoiling them and then being able to send them home after. They are as follows, Emily Scott of Jones Creek, TX, Daphney Musick-Eller of Jones Creek, TX, Ethan Christian of Old Ocean, TX, Gage Nix of Cabot, AR, Micah Watts of Cabot, AR, and Makya Watts of Cabot, AR. Her great-grandchildren are Maddie (Sue) Jones of Jones Creek, TX, Tinzlie Musick-Eller of Jones Creek, TX, and Jayden Scott of Jones Creek, TX.
Mom was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Mr. Burnise Lee Regian and Mrs. Dimple Louise Regian; and one brother, Mr. Wilburn Eugene Regian.
She left behind one brother, Burnie Regian of Buchanan Dam, TX and her best friend from the womb; her dear twin sister, Mrs. Edith Lou Johnson of Koontz, TX.
Mom also left behind an honorary sister, best friend, and cousin that anyone would have been lucky to have been blessed with in their lives, Mrs. Vicki Whitt of Waco, TX.
One more special person to be included was one of my mom’s cousins and the third musketeer to mom’s first, Lou’s second, Mrs. Judy Athey.
Mom had various nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews whom she rarely seen but constantly thought of. Each one of these nieces and nephews be they single or great, were all loved by mom. Unfortunately, she never got the chance to express this to her nieces and nephews before she passed so I wanted to include this message to them all. No matter what the circumstances or the thoughts, mom was proud of each and every one of you and loved all of you with all her heart!
Funeral services will be held 10:00 Thursday, September 12, 2019 at Capitol Baptist Church, 809 East Bernard West Columbia, TX 77486, with Brother Kenneth James officiating. Burial will follow at Sweeny Cemetery. Lunch will be held at the church after the graveside service.
Visitation will be Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia.
Serving as pallbearers will be Shawn Scott of Jones Creek, TX, David Regian of Buchanan Dam, TX, Hank Rec of Lake Jackson, TX, Ken Messer of West Columbia, TX, Wesley Regian of Lake Jackson, TX, and Michael Christian of Mandeville, LA. Honorary pallbearers will be Brandon Regian of Angleton, TX, Kenneth Moore of Lake Jackson, TX, Bradley Regian of Jones Creek, TX, Dalton Moore of Lake Jackson, TX, Paul Musick-Eller of Holiday Lakes, TX, and Brian Moore of Lake Jackson, TX.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486, (979)-345-3232.
