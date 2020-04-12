Bobby Ray McAdams
June 6, 1944 –
April 7, 2020
Bobby was born June 6, 1944 in Angleton, Texas to Curtis and Vera McAdams, who have preceded him in death.
Survived by his wife, Glenda McAdams; brother, Wayne McAdams (Henrietta); step-son, Mike Boff (VeeAnn); and step-daughter, Tammy Boff Lincecum (Gary); five grandchildren, Leah Edwards (Chuck), Trevor Lincecum, Stephanie Boff Novak, Sabrina Harrison (Robert), and Mandi Lincecum; 10 great- grandchildren.
Celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral in Brazoria, Texas, 118 W Texas 77422 (979)-798-2128.
Condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
