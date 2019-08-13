Roy M. Bagley
1925-2019
Roy M. Bagley, 94, of Angleton, passed on Saturday, August 10. He was born March 2, 1925 to Roy and Madeline Bagley in Rusk, TX.
Roy was preceded in death by his parents and his wife of 37 years, Billie Reynolds Bagley. Visitation at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, Tuesday, August 13 from 5:30 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, August 14 at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson. Burial will follow at Angleton Cemetery.
Survivors include his wife of 33 years, Genevieve Bagley; sons, Robert Bagley (Cheryl) and Darrel Bagley (Lori); daughters, Glenda Karonka, Bette Perry (Rick) and Ann Bearden; two step children, Cheryl Martin (Bruce) and Wayne Walters (Susie); grandchildren, Michael, Steven and Craig Karonka, Jana Herbst and Laurie Rodriguez, Trasa Lofland, Chris and Blake Bearden, Caleb Siebel, Layla Ratiff, Amanda Pounds, Katelyn Walters and Rachel Martin, twenty-one great grandchildren and two on the way.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren.
Roy was a proud World War II Navy veteran serving in the Pacific on the USS Springfield. He was a 50+ year Mason as a member of the Grand Lodge of Texas and retired from Dow Chemical after 34+ years. The Dow Honor Flight honored him and other Dow Veterans on a flight to Washington, DC in 2010 as part of the Honor Flight Network.
He was always guided by his love of God, his integrity and his gentle patience. He never wavered from these traits.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donations in Roy’s name to Chapelwood United Methodist Church, 300 Willow Drive, Lake Jackson, TX, 77566 or The Honor Flight Network, 175 S. Tuttle Road, Springfield, Ohio, 45505.
