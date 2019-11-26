In Loving Memory Gary Paul Dunn
October 28, 1947 –
November 24, 2019
Gary Dunn passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 72 at his home in Lake Jackson, Texas due to health complications.
Gary was born October 28, 1947, at the Dow Community Hospital in Freeport, Texas, to his birth mom, Florence. Gary was adopted by the family of Merle Acker Dunn and Leonard Dunn and their son, Dale, of Clute, Texas. The Dunn family attended Temple Baptist Church in Clute where Merle’s friends willfully participated in his raising, saying that Gary’s raising was a group effort!
Gary graduated from Brazosport High School in 1966 where he had many friends who all loved to go to the local dances, especially at the Angleton Fair Grounds.
Gary loved to dance, and he also loved music. He played the trumpet in the Brazosport Band. All who knew him called him Gary Paul.
Right after high school, Gary went to work for The Dow Chemical Company. In 1997 after 30 years of service, Gary retired from Dow. After enjoying retirement and playing golf for a year, he went to work for Kelly Services where he served as Kelly’s liaison with Dow in the safety arena.
Following Kelly, he went to work for Performance Contractors where he implemented a culture of safety to this growing company. Gary worked until his health issues would not allow him to continue.
Throughout his lifetime, he had a passion for several activities including playing adult softball as a catcher, fishing in bass tournaments, boating, and rebuilding cars. He loved his cocker spaniel, Sophie, and never gave up talking about Sophie. Gary loved watching movies and listening to music. He also loved reading, especially murder mysteries.
Gary is survived by his loving wife of 24 years, Jane Gambino Dunn, his daughter, Angela Dunn Hernandez and husband Fred, his stepdaughter, Janet Petter Hernandez and husband Robert, his stepson, John Petter IV, five grandchildren, and Jane’s brothers and sister who all took Gary in as a brother.
A memorial service will be held on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at Brazos Pointe Fellowship, 679 Hwy 332 West, Lake Jackson, TX 77566.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to True to Life Ministries, 105 This Way, Lake Jackson, TX 77566 or to a favorite charity.
