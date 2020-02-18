David Eugene Foster
June 7, 1932 –
February 16, 2020
After a lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s, David Eugene Foster went to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, February 16, 2020 in Lake Jackson, Texas. He was born on June 7, 1932 in Sallisaw, Oklahoma to Thurman and Flora (Randolph) Foster.
David was an active member of the First Baptist Church of Old Ocean for over 40 years where he enjoyed teaching Sunday school. He was a proud 50+ year member of St. John’s Masonic Lodge #5. David enjoyed working for the city of West Columbia in various capacities such as Mayor, City Councilman, City Judge, and Interim City Manager. He also served as Justice of the Peace for Brazoria County.
Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 20, 2020 at Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia. The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time. Burial will follow at Columbia Cemetery.
David is survived by his daughters, Karen Vera and Jeri Dubec and husband, Greg; grandchildren, Maryann Vera, Will Vera and wife, Debbie, and Jenna Dubec; and great-grandchildren, Joshua and Julie Vera.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 63 years, Ann Allen Foster; sisters, Mary Gaither, Ruby Smith, Betty Schap, and Shirley Davis; brother, Tommy Foster; and his parents, Thurman and Flora Foster.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in David’s name to the Alzheimer’s Association or CEMS.
Services are under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX 634 S Columbia Dr 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
