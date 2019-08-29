Wanda Gayle Randon
Memorial services for Wanda Gayle Randon, 66, of Clute will be Saturday, August 31, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at True Honor Baptist Church, Clute, TX.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com.
