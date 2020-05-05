Donald Carlton Wilkins Jr.
January 23, 2020 – April 23, 2020
Donald Carlton Wilkins Jr., 69, of Galveston, Texas passed away on, April 23, 2020.
Funeral services are pending with Lakeside Memorial Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas. lakesidemfh@gmail.com 979-798-5253
