William Ross Moore
William Ross Moore peacefully completed his earthly journey Saturday, July 27, 2019, with his family at his side. Ross was born January 8, 1938, to Grayford and Minnette Moore in Nixon, Texas.
After graduating from Southwest Texas State, he immediately began his career with the Dow Chemical Company in Freeport, retiring 28 years later as a senior research leader. He was a “hands-on” technical chemist and designed and built numerous mini and pilot plants. Holder of 13 U.S. and several foreign patents, he made significant contributions to Dow’s monomer/polymer processes/ production.
Ross’s main hobby was mineralogy, specializing in the minerals of the San Juan Mountains in Colorado. He donated his 7000 volume Mining History Library of the American West to the Ouray County (Colorado) Historical Society Museum and his mineral collection to the Creede Colorado Underground Mining Museum for public use. He donated his mining ore samples to Texas A&M Geology Department.
Ross was preceded in death by his father; mother; sister, Bette and husband, Red Moehring; and brother-in-love, Johnny Voudouris.
He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Susan; daughter Jennifer (Kevin) Billings; and sons, Cliff (Wendi) Moore and Robert (Jackie) Moore; eight grandkids, Hannah, Mitchell, Callie, Sierra, Alex, Brooklynn, Leah, Jacob, and great-grandson, Jaxon, all of Lake Jackson; brothers, Kirby (Dorothy) Moore and Lynn (Sharon) Moore; and sister Sharron Voudouris.
Funeral service will be Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the First Baptist Church, 401 Yaupon, in Lake Jackson at 10:00 a.m. following visitation at 9:00 a.m.
