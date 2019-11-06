Lois Naomi Theis
August 11, 1943 – November 3, 2019
Lois Naomi Theis, 76, of Angleton, Texas, went to be with her God on All Saints Sunday, November 3, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Erwin and Sophie Sanders; her daughter, Tanya Denise Theis; and brothers-in-law, Robert Eddins of Huntsville, TX, and William “Buzz” Loeschman of Angleton, TX.
She is survived by her husband, Wayne Theis; children, Greg Theis and Pam of Clute, TX, and Jon Theis of Angleton, TX. Grandchildren include Kaylee Dannehl, Dylan Vermillion, and Jesse Theis. Step grandchildren include Cadence Lee, and Shaun and Max Vaclavik. Her surviving siblings include Doris Eddins of Huntsville, TX, Elva Musgrove and Alvin of Cypress, TX, Barbara Kaspar and Don of Huntsville, TX, and Quinta Loeschman of Angleton, TX. She had many nieces and nephews that she loved and adored.
Lois was born on August 11, 1943, in Westfield, Texas, and was the fourth daughter in a family of five girls. Her father was a Lutheran pastor, and their family were called to a few churches and towns across Texas when she was growing up, including Westfield, Riesel, and ultimately Bishop, where she met her husband Wayne. They were married on December 10, 1962, and in 1968 settled on Pyburn Street in Angleton, TX, raising two rambunctious boys and a daughter the brothers tried to corrupt. This was her home until her passing.
While her husband worked shift work and overtime, Lois was the ultimate stay at home mom, making sure the kids were on time at school and went to church on Sundays, all while not having a driver’s license. She not only had a love for her kids, but had that love for all of her nieces and nephews, as her many photo albums can attest to. It would not be strange to find her playing board games, search a words, puzzles, dolls, watch movies and do countless other things with the kids. Spoiling her grandkids was her main priority, and she would use any occasion to do it- birthdays, Christmas, Easter, Valentine’s Day, and even Halloween there were many gifts and baskets overflowing with toys and candy. Even her grown children would still receive Christmas gifts that were from “Santa”.
Weighing in at probably just 110 pounds, she was known to her family for her voracious appetite, and could pile toppings on a baked potato like no other. Lately though, her favorite meal of choice was a happy meal from McDonald’s, complete with a toy so she could give to her great grandkids.
After her kids were grown, she was active at Good Shepherd Lutheran in Angleton. She taught Sunday School, VBS, and the Little Lambs, and could be found at home preparing crafts for the young kids to do. More recently, she enjoyed the quiet life at home, except for the weekly Friday night going out to eat. She enjoyed watching the old TV westerns and Match Game ’76 from her bed, with the TV on way too loud.
Many thanks to the doctors and nurses in the ER who gave it their all in her end. We don’t know your names but the family appreciates your efforts and consolations after Lois passed.
A funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 10:00 am at Good Shepherd Lutheran Church in Angleton, Texas. There will be a viewing from 9-10 am. Burial arrangement is pending but will be at Houston National Cemetery, 10410 Veterans Memorial Drive, Houston, Texas 77038. Time is 2:30 pm. Pallbearers include Michael Kaspar of Manvel, TX, Brian Kaspar of Bryan, TX, Bob Eddins of Oak Ridge North, TX, Jeff Musgrove of Houston, TX, Matt Loeschman of Peoria, AZ, and Cameron Losoya of Clute, TX.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
