Thomas Arnold Korenek
December 26, 1948 –
November 25, 2019
Thomas Arnold Korenek, 70, of Danbury passed away Monday, November 25, 2019. He was born December 26, 1948 in Angleton, TX.
He was preceded in death by both parents.
Left to grieve are his sister, Elaine Rhodes, one Aunt, Marie Tippit and one Uncle, Albert Korenek and many cousins.
A Memorial Service is schedule for December 21, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Palms Funeral Home in Angleton, TX. A Celebration of Tommy’s life will follow.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas
