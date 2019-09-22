Eunice Perry
Eunice Perry,78, of Palacios passed away on Wednesday, September 18, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 15, 1940 in Houston, Texas to James and Anita Milner.
She was a boilermaker and first female welder to graduate from Brazosport College. She was one of the first female welder at Dow Chemical Company. She loved doing jigsaw puzzles and spending quality time with her family and especially her grandkids. She was a diehard Texans Fan. She enjoyed spending time with her husband, Bob, traveling, hunting arrowheads, camping, fishing, gardening and porch sitting with an ice cold Dr. Pepper. She loved watching her animals and growing her beautiful flowers.
She leaves behind to cherish her loving and precious memories; husband and love of her life for 48 years, “Bob” Perry of Palacios; children, Mignon Strother and husband Raymond of Cedar Lane, Lee Means and wife Shannon of Brazoria, Malcolm Means and wife Balinda of Sweeny and Deborah Ashcraft and husband Jimmie of Sedalia, Missouri; brothers, Rex Milner and wife Dorothy “Dot”, James Milner and Rusty Milner and wife Kathleen both of Yoakum; sister, Claudia Cooper of Angleton; grandchildren, Paula Parsons, Pamela Evans, Cody Hannah, Lauralee Richmond, Seth Means, Kami Means, Stephen Baker, Nic Briggs, Sarah Briggs, Nathan Thull and Brandon Ashcraft, 22 great grandchildren, special nieces, Sandy Smith and husband Anthony and Brandy Follin both of Cedar Lake; special friends, James and Deana Earnhardt and Rachel Burnes both of Palacios and Riddhi Gandhi-Patel of New York, other relatives and friends.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to her family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.