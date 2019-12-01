John F. “Jack” Hausman Jr.
F ebruary 20, 1925 –
November 20, 2019
Memorial services for John F. “Jack” Hausman Jr., 94, of Point Blank, Texas, will be held Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. in the Cochran Funeral Home Chapel in Livingston, Texas. Military honors will be provided by VFW Post #8568.
Jack was born in Akron, Ohio on February 20, 1925 and passed away peacefully at his home in Point Blank on Wednesday, November 20, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, John F. Sr. and Mabel Hausman.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Verna “Jeanie” Hausman; daughters, Andrea Hazlitt and husband, Lonnie of Lake Jackson, Texas, Susan Nimmo and husband, Dave of Bridge City, Texas, and Betsy Vernor and husband, Johnny of West Columbia, Texas; eight grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren; along with numerous other relatives and friends.
During his life, Jack proudly served his county in the United States Army during WWII in the Pacific Theater. After the military, he had a successful career at Dow Chemical in Freeport, Texas and retired after 35 years as the Superintendent of Research and Development in the Instrument Department. Upon his retirement, Jack then went to work for the Instrument Society of America as the National Technical Advisor in Raleigh, North Carolina for 12 years.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Jack’s name to the St. Joseph Hospice, 2255 N. Loop 36 W., Ste. A., Conroe, Texas 77304 or to a charity of your choice.
