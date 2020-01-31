Marimarvell Goldsmith
Marimarvell Goldsmith, 76, of West Columbia passed away in Houston on January 27, 2020.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at The Lighthouse in West Columbia with Danny Johnson officiating.
The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Friday.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486.
