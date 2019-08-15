Deborah West Haynes Prichard
Deborah West Haynes Prichard was born to Dorothy and John August West Jr. in Freeport, TX on August 31, 1950. She passed away on August 10, 2019. Debbye volunteered and worked within Brazoria County school districts during her professional years. Later in life, she enjoyed gardening, RV’ing, crocheting and excelling (may have been the greatest Grano of all time) at spoiling her eight grandkids.
She is survived by her husband, Roger Prichard; her mother, Dorothy West; her sister, Sandra West Potts; her daughter and son-in-law, Terri and George O’Kelley; grandsons, Garrett and Keegan O’Kelley; daughter, Tina and her husband Aaron Lewallen; grandchildren, Morgan, Theirn and Bonnie; daughter and her husband, Becky and Brian Fortman; and grandkids, Brinna, Braelyn, and Dean; her nieces, Valerie Dillon and Vanessa Poe; nephews, Jay Potts, John Potts, Brian Potts; and a whole bunch of grand nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father, John August West Jr.; and her first husband, Carl Edward Haynes.
The visitation will be Thursday, August 15, 6 till 8 p.m. at Lakewood Funeral Home in Lake Jackson and the funeral will be Friday, August 16, 11:00 a.m. at Chapelwood United Methodist Church in Lake Jackson, TX. Lunch will be served following the service to celebrate Debbye together.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Brazoria County Texas A&M Club, for the Debbye Haynes Prichard Scholarship Endowment Fund, at Texas Gulf Bank, Attention: Angela Dees, 203 This Way, Lake Jackson, TX, 77566.
