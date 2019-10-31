Jose Melendez
Jose Melendez, 43, passed away at his home Saturday, October 26, 2019.
Jose left behind his wife, Nancy; children, Ever and Viola Melendez; and his brothers, Daniel, Alejandro and Jesse.
He formerly worked for ICS.
Arrangements are through Restwood Funeral Home, 1038 W Plantation Dr., Clute, where the visitation will take place Thursday, October 31 from 7:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Mass will be at St. Mary’s of the Sea Catholic Church in Freeport, Friday, November 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m.
Burial service will immediately follow the church service at Restwood Memorial Park in Clute, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.