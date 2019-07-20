Charles Andrew Frazer
“Charlie”
Charles Andrew Frazer, 71, of Brazoria passed away on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital in Pearland, Texas. He was born in Corpus Christi, Texas on July 31, 1947 to John and Carrie Hermes Frazer.
Charlie loved fishing, hunting and playing dominoes. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and friends. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Scott Andrew Frazer Sr.; grandson, Scott Andrew Frazer Jr.; and stepson, Kenneth Jolly.
He leaves to cherish his loving memories, his loving wife, Mary Ann Frazer of Brazoria; son, Loren Lee Frazer and wife Jackie of Brazoria; daughter, Andressa W. Jolly of Bay City; stepdaughter, Kandice Jacobs of Brazoria; brother, Kenneth Frazer of Brazoria; sister, Barbara Jean DuPaul and husband Ted of Conroe; grandchildren, Andrew Charles Frazer, McKaley Frazer, Drayvan Frazer, Katie Frazer, Tyler Carroll and Krissi Crouch; great grandchild, “Fern”; countless nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends.
Family will receive friends on Monday, July 22, 2019 from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home in Brazoria. Funeral service will start at 2:00 p.m. with Rev. David Jordan officiating.
Please visit our website to leave online condolences, light a candle and send floral arrangements or gifts to his family at www.dixonfuneralhome.com
Final arrangements entrusted to Dixon Funeral Home of Brazoria at (979) 798-9113.
