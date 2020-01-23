Chandra Yvette Beasley
Funeral Services for Chandra Yvette Beasley, 45, of Smithfield, Virginia, formerly of Freeport, TX will be Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at Greater Mt. Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, TX. Burial will be at Paradise Memorial Cemetery in Brazoria, TX.
Visitation will be Friday, January 24, 2020 from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Dixon Funeral Home, 2025 E. Mulberry Street, Angleton, TX. A wake service will be from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.
A viewing will be on Saturday at the church from 10:00 a.m. to service time with no viewing afterwards.
In her memory, please make donations to National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): National Coastal Virginia office, 291 Independence Blvd, Suite 542, Virginia Beach, VA 23462 or www.namicoastalvirginia.org.
