Jesus Ramiro Delgado
Jesus Ramiro Delgado is preceded in death by his parents Jesus and Ofelia Delgado, his son Heriberto Delgado and his brother Heriberto Delgado.
He is survived by his son Jesus Ramiro Delgado Jr and his daughter Jennifer Renea Delgado, his sisters Maria Corina Duran, Midia Delgado Moreno, Nora Hilda Delgado and his brother Adolfo Delgado. His grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles that loved him dearly. The family would like to thank Sue Miller for always being there for him and her love and support and also to Alcoholics Anonymous. Their support over the last eighteen years truly saved his life.
We will miss you. RIP
A memorial service will be at Stroud Funeral Home, Monday, February 10, 2020 at 5:00 P.M.
