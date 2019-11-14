Dorothy Gene Shimek Kocurek
Dorothy Gene Shimek Kocurek, 90, of Palacios, passed away November 12, 2019. She was born in Hillje, TX to Ignac and Angeline Tannich Shimek.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul; and sons, David and Richard Kocurek.
She leaves behind her children; daughters, Deborah (Glen) Barnett, Margaret (Fred) Pena, Angelina (Isidro) Castanon, and Melissa (Mike) Brown; sons, Jerome (Jackie) Kocurek, Thomas (Debbi) Kocurek, Andrew (Theresa) Kocurek, Timothy Kocurek, Patrick (Linda) Kocurek, Christopher (Ana); daughter-in-law, Rita Kocurek; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends and relatives 5:30 p.m. — 8:00 p.m., Thursday, November 14 at Palacios Funeral Home. The Rosary will be 7:00 p.m. that evening. Funeral services are 2:00 p.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church in Palacios. Interment will follow at St. Peter’s Catholic Cemetery in Blessing.
Pallbearers are Trent Kocurek, Nathan Kocurek, Kevin Kocurek, Christopher Kocurek, Nicholas Castanon, Arthur Castanon, Thomas Castanon, Daniel Castanon and Matthew Brown.
Online condolences may be shared with the family by visiting www.taylorbros.net. Arrangements are with Palacios Funeral Home. 361-972-2012.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.