Roger “Buddy” Allen Azbell
April 19, 1949 –
April 3, 2020
Roger “Buddy” Allen Azbell, 70, of Brazoria, passed from this life on Friday, April 3, 2020. He was born on April 19, 1949 in Bastrop, Texas to Charlie (Roger) and Pauline (Perkins) Azbell.
Buddy is survived by his wife of 49 years, Kay Azbell; daughter, Rajetta Azbell; son, Robert Azbell and wife, Tena; brother, Chuck Azbell and wife, Karen, and brother-in-law, Leslie Fortenberry and wife, Debra; sisters, Linda Johnson, Marg Kane and husband, Dave, and Penni Pilcik and husband, David; grandchildren, Cynthia Halfmann and husband, Cody, Kelsye Azbell, and Kyle Azbell; great-grandchildren, Caidee, Cheyenne, and Lane Halfmann; mother-in-law, Elzie Fortenberry; along with six nieces and four nephews; and many great-nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Charlie (Roger) and Pauline Azbell; sister, Sheila Kay Azbell; and father-in-law, BB Fortenberry.
Memorial services will be held at a later date.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in Brazoria, Texas 118 W Texas 77422 (979)-798-2128.
