Helen Harris-Johnson
July 31, 1938 –
October 5, 2019
Funeral Services for Helen Harris-Johnson, 81, of Stockton, California, formerly of Angleton, will be held October 19, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. at Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 1501 County Road 34, Angleton TX, Reverend T.W. Hicks Pastor. Interment will follow at Providence Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, October 18, 2019 beginning at 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange, Angleton, Texas.
Helen Odessa Harris Johnson was born to the marriage union of Kassie Mae Harris and Judge Harris II in Chenango, Texas. She attended Nursing School in Houston and worked for several years at St. Joseph Hospital. She married Tommy Gene Johnson (deceased) and from this union two children were born. She and her family lived in Texas for several years before moving to Oakland, CA where she worked for the Postal Service for several years. After many years, she relocated back home to Texas in 1973 where she resumed her passion of nursing. Due to health issues she relocated to Stockton, California to live with her daughters in 1998.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Judge Harris III and Bobby Earl Harris; two aunts, Pauline Harvey and Cora Lee Stoner.
She leaves to cherish her memory two daughters, Bonita Harris-Bailey (Emmit), Georgiana (Gina) Johnson Duncan (Willie), all of Stockton, California; two grandsons, Xavier Bailey (Amy) of Middletown, California Stockton, California; Zavien Bailey of Stockton, California; two brothers, Carnell Harris (Josephine) of Rosharon, Texas; Joe Harris (Elizabeth) of Bay Pointe, California; two sisters, Wanda Faye Harris-Thomas (Keith) of Pearland, Texas; Vevelyn Ann Harris (Frank) of Missouri City, Texas; sister-in-law, Ophelia Harris of Angleton, Texas; aunt, Elnora Roundtree of Corpus Christi, Texas; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Final and Most Sacred Arrangements Entrusted to Gardner Funeral Home, 507 W. Orange Street, Angleton, TX. The full obituary may be read at www.gardnerfuneralhome.net.
