Phyllis Gupton Weems
July 11, 1923 –
March 31, 2020
Phyllis Gupton Weems, of West Columbia, passed away March 31, 2020 at the age of 96, surrounded by her loving family. Phyllis was born to Phillip and Margaret Gupton on July 11, 1923 in West Columbia, Texas.
Phyllis is survived by daughters, Fran King (Jack), and Mary Hill; son, Steve Weems (Rhonda); grandsons, Nick Jenkins (Deanna), Chris Jenkins (Stephanie), Matthew Wallace (Joey), Michael Wallace, Stephen Hill (Isabel), Logan Hill, and Austin Weems (Madison); granddaughters, Robin Hail (Mike), Amy Patterson (Todd), Hara Jenkins, Megan Savant and Sara Polhemus (Kevin); sisters-in-law, Marguerite Gupton and Susie Weems; 27 great-grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by husband of 70 years, Jack Weems; daughters, Margo Giesie and Jackie Jenkins; son-in-law, Harry Jenkins; parents, Phillip and Margaret Gupton; brothers, Dr. J.W. Gupton and Gordon Ray Gupton; and sister-in-law, Kathryn Gupton.
Phyllis was a member of the Columbia United Methodist Church from a young age. She was a past member of the Study Club and Columbia Historical Museum. Phyllis loved to play cards. She was a very serious Bridge player and an excellent Skip Bo player. She was a woman of many talents, including art, sewing and cooking. On February 23, 1939 Phyllis was chosen as the first Rodeo Queen of the Brazoria County Fat Stock Show in Angleton, Texas. She was judged on her appearance and her ability to ride and handle a horse. Phyllis loved West Columbia and Brazoria County and never wanted to live anywhere else.
Due to COVID-19 epidemic sweeping our country the family will have a small, private ceremony. A memorial service will be held at a later date when life returns to normal for all of us.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Phyllis’s name to Columbia United Methodist Church or Columbia Historical Museum both located in West Columbia.
Services are under the direction of C. T. Baker & Sons Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232.
Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
