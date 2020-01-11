Glorietta Darnell Merimon
Glorietta Darnell Merimon passed away on Thursday, January 8, 2020 in Lake Jackson, TX at the age of 91. She was born to Marvin Webb Darnell and Grace Chloe Cole Darnell in Boswell, Oklahoma.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Lois A. Merimon; son, Ricky Karl Merimon, Sr.; grandson, Ricky Karl Merimon Jr.; parents, Marvin Webb Darnell and Grace Chloe Darnell.
She is survived by her children, Rodney Keith Merimon and wife Pam of Tomball, TX; daughter-in-law, Kelly of Lake Jackson, TX; sister, Lavena Robinson of Silsbee, TX; five grandchildren, thirteen great grandchildren, and two great-great grandchildren.
A private family service will be in the chapel of Restwood Funeral Home on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m.
Services are under the direction of Restwood Funeral Home at 1038 West Plantation Dr., Clute, TX.
