Mitchell Ross Scott, 71, of Lake Jackson, TX passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at CHI St. Luke's Brazosport surrounded by family.
Mitchell was born July 14, 1947 in Freeport, TX to Edward and Elizabeth Ross Scott.
He was preceded by his parents, Edward and Elizabeth Ross Scott.
Mitchell served three years in the Army, serving one year in Vietnam.
He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Janice Fipps Scott; two daughters, Stacey (Robert) Akerstrom of Clute, TX, Christina Sundriyal of Lake Jackson, TX; two grandchildren, RJ Akerstrom of Clute, TX, and Amie Sundriyal of India; one brother, James Roy (Ruby) Scott of Angleton; along with numerous family and friends including a close family friend, Crystal Sinson and family.
Visitation will be Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. till service time at 11:30 a.m. for friends at Stroud Funeral Home in Clute with burial to follow at Restwood Memorial Park.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at CHI St. Luke's of Brazosport and Houston, Coastal Staff Relief, and Lake Jackson EMS.
Online condolences can be made at www.stroudfuneralhome.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.