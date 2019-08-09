Lawerence “Low” Keith Holden Sr.
Funeral service for Lawerence “Low” Keith Holden Sr., 36, of Angleton will be 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Greater Mount Zion Church, 6437 FM 521, Brazoria, TX 77422 where Elder Roland K. Hendricks, Pastor and Dr. Theodore Baines Sr. officiator. Burial will follow at Promise Land Cemetery in Mims, TX. Visitation will be 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m.
Lawerence was born on December 29, 1982 in Houston, TX to Bernice Holden Few and passed away on Sunday, July 28, 2019 in Angleton, TX.
He attended public schools in the Brazosport ISD, Lake Jackson and Freeport, TX areas He attend college at Texas Southern University, Houston, TX. He participated in various sports such as baseball, football and soccer. He worked in various plants from Angleton, Freeport and Pasadena, TX and California areas as a Boilermaker/Iron Worker, Safety Technician, Safety Coordinator and an Forklift Driver.
He accepted Christ as his personal savior at an early age and was a member of New Nation Baptist Church, Houston, TX until his demise.
Lawerence had a way to your heart rather he knew your or not. Never a stranger to no one. If anyone had an affectionate smile, Lawerence did. His smile would brighten up the room as though no care in the world. He loved hugs, people, friends and above all his children. Family was dear and true to his heart. His children brought his so much joy and peace when he would see and be with them. No one was greater than the other. He could not talk to about one of them without adding remarks of the others as well. If you’ve encountered his presence, you would assume he was the happiest man on earth. Lawerence will be truly missed.
Lawerence loved the outdoors, fishing (local and deep sea) and hunting. He had a knack for tennis shoes, movies, traveled far and wide, cook-outs, impromptu social seafood dinners with family and friends. He was very passionate about the holidays.
Lawerence was preceded in death by stepdad, Grady “Greedy Grady” Few; great-great grandparents, George Holden and Ola Mae Holden; great uncles, Otha Holden, Glen Ray Holden; cousin, Alfred Holden; aunt, Brenda Below.
Lawerence leaves to cherish his loving memories his mother, Bernice Few of Clute, Texas; son, Lawerence “LJ” Holden Jr., Freeport, TX; daughters, Marley Holden and Chloe Holden both of Angleton, TX; brother, Ja’ Marcus Few, Clute, TX; grandparents, Dr. Wiley Toston and Odesser Toston, Clute, TX; uncles, Pastor G. Antoine (Greg) Toston (Vanessa) Lake Jackson, TX, Roderick Toston Sr. (Eunice) Giddings, TX, and Elvis Below, Dallas, TX; aunts, Pamela Harris (Reginald) Lake Jackson, TX, Regena Toston, Houston, TX, Patricia Spears, Beaumont, TX, Sandra Mosley, Shreveport, LA; great-great aunt, Veola Wolfe, Natchitoches, LA; great-great uncle, JD Holden, Natchitoches, LA; very close cousins, Ashlyn, Alyssa, Brittany, Jerrica, Andrea, La Tocia, Tramaine, Keith, Jeremy, Chad, Stephen and Kevin Ray; best friends, Al’Jarrey and Howard; host of relatives, friends and classmates.
Final arrangements entrusted to and under direction of J. Robinson & Sons Mortuary (832) 273-4774.
