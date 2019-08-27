Sharon Thomasson Concha
Sharon Thomasson Concha departed this earthly life on Thursday, August 15, 2019 at Treemont Health Care Center in Houston, Texas. She was laid to rest on August 21, 2019 at Rosewood Memorial Park in Humble, Texas.
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, September 7, 2019 at St. Mark’s United Methodist Church, 600 Pecore St, Houston, Texas.
Sharon Sue was born August 27, 1943 to Homer and Marguerite Biddle in Houston, Texas and grew up in Galveston and Angleton, Texas. She graduated from Baylor University in 1964, and lived in Waco, Houston, Angleton, Los Angeles and Riverside, California before settling in Sweeny, Texas in 1974. After a career teaching first and second grade in both California and Texas, she earned a Master’s in Psychology from Houston Baptist University in 1987. She served as an elementary school counselor and diagnostician in Angleton until she retired from education, living in Lake Jackson and Surfside.
After retirement, she worked as a visiting therapist for nursing home patients and as a coordinator for Meals on Wheels in Galveston. She and her husband Mario volunteered together with Meals on Wheels and at The Grand Opera House, where they enjoyed many performances. She was an active member of numerous churches and church choirs throughout her lifetime, most recently Moody Methodist in Galveston.
Sharon was preceded in death by her parents, Marguerite and Homer Biddle.
She is survived by her husband, Mario Concha, of Houston; daughters, April Wright-Warren and husband, Tim Warren, of Houston, and Amy Thomasson, of Dallas; grandson, Jordan Wright and wife, Alyssa, of Katy; great-grandson, Jaydan Wright; sons, Nicolas Concha and wife, Jana, of Copenhagen, and John Concha, of Clear Lake; grandchildren. Alexander Concha, Sebastian Concha, Juliana Concha, Audrey Hardy, and Madisyn Concha.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Meals on Wheels of Galveston County, 3303 Main St, Houston, TX 77002 (https://www.imgh.org/mowgc/).
