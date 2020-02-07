Anne Shepherd
On February 3, 2020 Anne Shepherd (79) went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
She is survived by her son Lloyd Cooper and wife, Lisa; her daughter Sandra Sewell and husband, Wes, and her son Brady Cooper and wife, Linda. She had 10 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Lydia Stevens Shepherd and father, David Edwin Shepherd Sr.
Anne was born and raised in Angleton, Texas where she graduated from Angleton High School. She was married in 1957 to Rudy Cooper and raised three children. She worked for Delaney’s Drug Store, Brazoria County Tax Office, Sweeny FBC, and Brazoria County Appraisal District.
She enjoyed serving in her church, horses, and family. She was known for her warm smile and love for animals and children. She had a very compassionate and caring heart. Her life ended after a long battle with Alzheimer’s and dementia.
In addition to her children and grandchildren, Anne is survived by her brother, David E. Shepherd Jr. and wife, Jane and sister, Sarah Bostick and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorial services will be held on Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church in Sweeny with John Price officiating. The family will receive friends at the church from 1:00 p.m. until service time.
In lieu of flowers you are encouraged to donate to First Baptist Church in Sweeny or Alzheimer’s Association.
Arrangements are by Baker Funeral Home, 634 S. Columbia Dr., West Columbia, Texas 77486, 979-345-3232.
Online condolences may be made by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net.
