Bob (Robert) Boston
Bob Boston, 65, of Texas City, passed away, Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Methodist Clear Lake. Bob was born in Houston, Texas on October 15, 1953.
Memorial services will be held 2:00 p.m., Saturday, August 10, 2019 at St. John’s United Methodist Church in Texas City, Texas.
He is preceded in death by his beloved hero and father, Bob Sr.; and his cousin, Daren Boston.
Survivors include wife, Dr. Chasey Reed-Boston; son, Jarrett; daughter, Allyson; son-in-law, Kyle; granddaughter, Penelope; mother, Margie; sisters, Patricia Pierson and husband Joe, Nancy Hodges and husband Brad; brother, Scott Boston and wife Natasha; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts and uncles and friends whom he loved dearly.
Thank you to all his Facebook friends and Brazoswood classmates who kept his spirits up. The family wishes to thank Dr. Chau Vu for caring for Bob for so many years and the staff at Methodist Hospital.
