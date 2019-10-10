Ruth Elela McMinn Henderson
Ruth Elela McMinn Henderson passed from this life on October 6, 2019 in Angleton at the age of 90. She was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to James and Ruby McMinn on August 28, 1929.
Ruth graduated from Bartlesville College High School with the Class of 1946. She continued her education at Oklahoma State University and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in General Business in 1951. She married her life partner of 66 years, Robert Eugene Henderson, on New Year’s Eve, 1951. Ruth graduated with a Master’s of Education from the University of Houston in 1971. In 1975 she became a teacher at Brazosport ISD. She was an educator for 21 years. Ruth was also a member of DAR.
Ruth was an educator at heart. Her mission in life was to educate and teach everyone around her. She cherished her family and loved to tell stories about her life experiences as well as numerous traveling excursions.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, Arden Henderson and wife, Carol, Lorraine Tyler and husband, Mark, Renee Wilson, and Sue Strother and husband, Marty; grandchildren, Rachel Cantu and husband, Jesus, Justin Strother and wife, Megan, Jordan Strother, Jarrett Strother and wife, Natalie, and Carter Calkins; great-grandchildren, Sierra, Ariana, Kayla and Bianca Cantu, Charleigh Strother and Oliver Strother; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Robert “Bob” Henderson; parents, James “Mac” McMinn and Ruby Lee McMinn; and sister, Joy Lynn.
The family wants to extend their gratitude to the caretakers and staff at Memory Care at Country Village Care. We would especially like to thank Jackye, Sawyer – Skee, Dee, Izzy – Tish, Fedz, and other aides from Memory Care and Janice with AMED Hospice and staff for their care and compassion.
A private funeral service was previously held.
Arrangements were under the direction of Baker Funeral Home in West Columbia, TX, 634 S. Columbia Dr. 77486 (979)-345-3232. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting our website at www.bakerfuneralhome.net
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.