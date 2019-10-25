Lena Mae Vickers
Lena Mae Vickers, 89, of Lake Jackson, passed away on Tuesday, October 22, 2019.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John Raymond and Carrie Rosentreter Sebesta; husband, Lyndell Vickers; and eight of her siblings.
Left to cherish her memory are her son, Lynn Vickers and wife, Sherri; granddaughter, Breanna Vickers; brother, Joe Sebesta; and a host of other family and dear friends.
Lena was born in Danbury, Texas, on September 1, 1930. Strong in her faith, she was an active member of Second Baptist Church in Lake Jackson and had the heart of a servant. She spent most of her day cooking; for family, for friends, or for anyone she could feed. No one left her house with an empty stomach. Lena would even feed any stray animal that crossed her path. She enjoyed spending time in the garden and working on her yard. More than anything however, Lena loved the moments she got to be with her son, daughter-in-law, and granddaughter, who meant the world to her. She was a loving woman who will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the charity of your choice in honor of Lena.
A visitation and funeral service for Lena will take place at Palms Funeral Home, Angleton, Texas, on Saturday, October 26, 2019. The visitation will begin at 1:00 p.m. and continue until the start of the service at 2:00 p.m., with Pastor Gary Thornton officiating. Online condolences can be sent to the Vickers family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home ~ Angleton, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.