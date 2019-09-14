Chester Lee Majors
Chester Lee Majors, age 92, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019. Chester was born November 16, 1926, in Jacksonville, Texas to Minnie Lee Majors and Alvin Leroy Majors.
He joined the Navy in WWII. Returning home he married Ethel Thane, his wife of 71 years, and went back to work at Dow Chemical Co. After many years at Dow he retired, then went to work for himself.
He enjoyed the outdoors immensely, whether it was his cows, hay bailing, hunting, fishing with his brothers and many friends.
He is survived by his brother, Charles Wayne Majors; his son, Robert Lee Majors and wife, Alicia; granddaughter, Amanda Lee Majors; and step grandchildren, Sarahbeth Trzeciak and Riley Trzeciak.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife; his brothers, Clinton Alvin Majors and James Ray Majors.
Visitation will be held at 10:30 a.m. and the funeral service will be at 12:00 noon on Monday, September 16, 2019 at Stroud Funeral Home, with Pastor Larry Neely officiating.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to M.D. Anderson, or the Cancer Research of choice.
Online condolences may be sent to www.stroudfuneralhome.com.
