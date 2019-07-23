Esther Francis Wilborn DuBose Clark
Esther Francis Wilborn DuBose Clark, age 94, died peacefully in her sleep at home due to Alzheimer’s Disease on July 5th, 2019. Francis was born in Olney, Texas in Young County on August 30th, 1924. She was the first child of Edgar and Agustia Wilborn.
Francis worked for Intermedics in Angleton, Texas, in a Supervisory position making pacemakers and other medical equipment. After her retirement, “Nana” as her family called her, spent much of her time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Francis was preceded in death by her parents; her first husband, Raymond Clyde DuBose; her second husband, Jimmy Claude Clark; brothers, Edgar Lewis, Donald Everett, and Thomas Lee Wilborn; sisters, Mary Helen Wilborn, and Dee Ann Wilborn; daughters, Tammy Clark, and Joyce Ann DuBose Parson.
Francis is survived by her children, Georgia Elaine DuBose Lillian, Frances Jane DuBose McCoy Doyle, Clydean DuBose Grollimund and Jackie Ray DuBose; and one brother, Arthur Dale Wilborn; 23 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
In lieu of usual remembrances please donate to the Alzheimer’s Association.
