Pauline Johnson Bouse
November 15, 1933 –
May 14, 2020
Pauline Johnson Bouse went home to be with her Lord on the morning of May 14, 2020.
Pauline Florence Johnson was born on November 15, 1933 in Galveston, Texas to Andrew and Verdia Johnson of Port Bolivar, Texas. She graduated from Ball High School and Southwestern University.
She staked a claim to marry Charles Eugene Bouse of Port Bolivar when in the fourth grade. They were married December 3, 1954 and moved to Angleton in 1958 after Charlie’s discharge from the U.S. Army. Her family kept growing…she and Charlie claimed numerous individuals as “their children” and many considered her “their mother or grandmother”. She and Charlie were always willing to “set another plate at the table.” She retired from Angleton ISD as a fourth grade teacher at Southside Elementary School.
In addition to her big heart, Pauline was known for her strong faith in Christ, her cowgirl capabilities, her incredible love as a wife, mother and teacher, she was world famous for her chocolate chip cookies and marvels — a family fried sugar cookie treat. Pauline and Charlie were active members of the First United Methodist Church in Angleton and Bolivar.
Pauline was preceded in death by infant twin brothers; her parents, Andrew and Verdia Johnson; brother, Andrew, Jr.; sisters, Barbara and Cora Beth; great-grandson, Eli; and the love of her life, Charlie.
Pauline leaves to cherish her memory her twin, Paula Maxey; sister-in-law, Margo Johnson; children, Andy (Sara) Bouse, Sidney (JoAnn) Bouse, Charlene (Kelly) Clark; grandchildren, Jim (Lauren) Bouse, Scott (Rosemary) Bouse, JC (Cheyenne) Bouse, Kayce (Sam) Strader, Sidney (Brittany) Bouse, Jennifer (Colby) Brazil, Ky Clark; and 11 great-grandchildren.
Graveside Services will be held Tuesday, May 19th at the Port Bolivar Cemetery. Due to the current Panemic, no visitation or church service is planned.
Please NO flowers. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Port Bolivar Cemetery Association or the Port Bolivar First United Methodist Church.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.palmsfuneralhome.com
Arrangements by Palms Funeral Home — Angleton, Texas
