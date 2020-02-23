Joseph Gary Niblett
1937 – 2020
Joseph Gary Niblett, age 82, peacefully entered heaven on February 21, 2020. He was born on December 27, 1937, in Monticello, GA.
Gary (known to all as “Poppy”) is preceded in death by his son, Michael Gary Niblett, parents, Edward Shannon, Sr. and Polly Inez Niblett, brother, Edward Shannon Niblett Jr., and sister, Ann James.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Helen Niblett, daughter, Barbara Oden, and grandson and wife, Kevin and Elizabeth Oden, and great grandson, Eli Joseph Oden.
Gary was a devoted member of Northway Baptist Church in Angleton for 35 years. He was an avid fisherman, sports fan (Go Texans!) and always enjoyed camping and the outdoors. He leaves behind a legacy of service and commitment to others.
A celebration of life will take place at 11:00 am at Northway Baptist Church in Angleton with his family and friends. Visitation with the family will be held prior, at 10:00 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Northway Baptist building fund.
