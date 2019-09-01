Gladys J. Sobotik
Gladys J. Sobotik, 82, of Clute passed away Friday, August 30, 2019. She was born September 12, 1936 in Garwood, Texas. Gladys enjoyed fishing and crabbing at the blue lake; cooking, baking, and canning; and loved camping with her family. She was an avid quilter. Gladys enjoyed spending time at their lake house in Somerville. She was known to enjoy the quarter slot machines.
She was preceded in death by her mother, Hilda McSpedden; husband, Julius Leo (Curly) Sobotik; grandson, Jake Fox; brother, Raymond (Ray) Barton; two sisters, Lorene Stanford and Joyce Robertson (and their spouses).
Gladys is survived by four children, Victor Sobotik and wife Jan of Spring, Texas, Larry Sobotik and wife Sybil of Angleton, Texas, Kathy Fox and husband Ricky of West Columbia, James Sobotik and wife Yvonne of West Columbia; eight grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews and other relatives.
The family will receive friends noon until service time at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at Lakewood Funeral Chapel with Rev. Thomas Lester officiating. Pallbearers will be Erick Sobotik Burke, Matt Sobotik, Jacob Sobotik, Joseph Sobotik, Chad Fox, Kassie Sobotik, and Wesley Whitley. Honorary pall bearer Jeremy Smith.
The family wishes to thank her care givers at Country Village Care in Angleton.
Gladys dearly loved spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren who always brought a smile to her face. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her.
Arrangements by the Turner family. Online condolences may be made to lakewoodfuneralchapel.com.
