Ben Eric Perez
Ben Eric Perez of Spring, Texas, passed away on January 19, 2020. His passing has left a huge emptiness in the lives of those who loved him. We will deeply miss Ben Eric.
Ben Eric was employed at Marquis Industrial Services at the Dow Chemical Plant in Freeport, Texas. Ben Eric was a loving son, father, brother and uncle. He had a caring heart and carried the tradition of putting family first. Ben had a good sense of humor, he enjoyed joking around with everyone and making everyone laugh. He enjoyed spoiling his son, nephew and nieces.
Ben Eric was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Patricino and Anita Aguilar; his paternal grandparents, Juan Perez Barreto and Eufemia Perez Valentin; and his Aunt Patsy Garcia.
He is survived by his son, Benjamin Ray Perez; father, Benny Perez; mother, Toni Perez; brother, Michael Solis; sister, Nicole Anna Perez; two nephews, Adin Williams and Michael Solis Jr.; four nieces, Bella Perez-Bailey, Lola S. Perez, Korine and Renate Wesolowski.
Serving as Pallbearers are Adin Williams, Steven Aguilar, Edward Angulo, Eric Angulo, Patrick Aguilar, and Rick Cisneros. Honorary Pallbearers are Abel Salazar, Jeff Greene, Ray Rodriguez, Eddie Angulo, Marc Aguilar, and Alexander Salazar.
A Gathering to Share Memories of Ben Eric will be held at Primera Iglesia Bautista de Clute from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 26, 2020. A Gathering to Celebrate the Life of Ben Eric will be held at Primera Iglesia Bautista at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, January 27, 2020.
